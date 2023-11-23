Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 54th time in 55 days, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.051, its lowest amount since July 30.

The average price has dropped $1.198 over the past 55 days, including 2.4 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 12.6 cents less than one week ago, 55.6 cents lower than one month ago and 14.3 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.384 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The average price dropped 44 consecutive days, rose two-tenths of a cent Nov. 13, then resumed dropping the following day.

“More Southern California areas saw gas price averages drop below $5 a gallon this week and if current trends hold, average gas prices in Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Barbara should be below $5 a gallon in the next week as well,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the 56th consecutive day, falling 1.3 cents to $3.268. It has dropped 56.7 cents over the past 56 days, including 1.4 cents Wednesday.

The national average price is 7.4 cents less than one week ago, 28.1 cents lower than one month ago and 34.1 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.748 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

–City News Service