The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 50th time in the last 51 days, decreasing 1.4 cents to $5.121, its lowest amount since Aug. 4.

The average price has dropped $1.128 over the past 51 days, including 2.4 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.1 cents less than one week ago, 55.2 cents lower than one month ago and 21.2 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.314 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 52nd consecutive day, falling seven-tenths of a cent to $3.313. It has dropped 52.2 cents over the past 52 days, including 1.3 cents Saturday. It is 5.6 cents less than one week ago, 25.2 cents lower than one month ago and 37.1 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.703 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Updated at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 19, 2023

City News Service contributed to this article.