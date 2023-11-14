FILE PHOTO: Powerball tickets are seen at a liquor store in Washington, July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing to $255 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold in Illinois and is worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Monday were 24, 33, 35, 37, 42 and the Powerball number was 21. The jackpot was $235 million.

The drawing was the 14th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

–City News Service