There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing to $196 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Florida and is worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Friday were 15, 32, 38, 47, 65 and the Mega number was 12. The estimated jackpot was $181 million.

The drawing was the eighth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

