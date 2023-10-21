4475 49th St. in Talmadge. Photo credit: Courtesy, Marcus & Millichap

A 12-unit apartment building in Talmadge has been sold for $6.3 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

Tavarua Luxury Apartments, at 4475 49th St., was upgraded with modern finishes and design touches, Marcus & Millichap said, leading to a record-breaking sale.

“This property presented investors with the rare opportunity to acquire a luxury asset in a high barrier-to-enter market. This sale price represents the highest price per door ever paid for an apartment asset in Talmadge,” says Austin Ray Huffman of Marcus & Millichap.

Huffman and Chris Zorbas, executive managing directors of investments in the firm’s San Diego Del Mar office, represented the seller, 4475 49th St LLC. Waypoint Partners, a multi-family real estate development firm with a focus on acquisition, assembly, design and development within San Diego County, oversaw the rehabilitation of the asset.

The unnamed buyers were procured by Ben Sierpina, senior associate, and Raymond Choi, senior vice president of investments in the firm’s San Diego Downtown office.

Sierpina said the property’s mix of two-bedroom, two-bath units was “a major selling point for the buyers due to the high desirability of larger units in this submarket.”

The Tavarua building, built in 1965 and extensively remodeled this year, has units that average 1,000 square feet. Each of them is complemented with recessed LED lighting and designer ceiling fans with new interior finishes throughout. Upgrades include ductless heating and cooling systems and in-unit washer/dryers.

Community amenities include a storage room, modern landscaping and abundant off-street parking. The property was 50% leased at the time of sale.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a commercial real estate brokerage firm, specializes in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.