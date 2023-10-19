Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 20th consecutive day, decreasing 4.3 cents to $5.673.

The average price has dropped 57.6 cents over the past 20 days, including 3.7 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The decreasing prices follow a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 86.7 cents that boosted the average price to its highest amount since Oct. 12.

The average price is 18.3 cents less than one week ago, 26.6 cents lower than one month ago and 25.7 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped 76.2 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 21st consecutive day and 29th time in 31 days, decreasing 1 cent to $3.565. It has dropped 31.6 cents over the past 31 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday.

The national average price is 8.1 cents less than one week ago, 31.5 cents less than one month ago and 28.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.451 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

–City News Service