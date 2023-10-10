High-rise buildings in downtown Tijuana. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Tijuana’s Obesity Control Center, which specializes in bariatric surgeries for weight loss, has received an accreditation rating for a second term for its medical travel services from Global Healthcare Accreditation.

The center says it has performed more than 30,000 weight loss procedures over the past 50 years. It is viewed as a world leader in weight-loss surgery and a pioneer in cross-border health services and telemedicine.

In a news release, GHA says its accreditation process involved a comprehensive evaluation of the center’s processes, ensuring risk mitigation and safety measures for international patients.

According to the release, the accreditation underscores “overall trust and excellence in medical travel, assuring patients of measures taken to ensure safety.”

Tijuana, as well as other parts of Mexico, have become top medical tourism destinations in North America, according to published reports.

In fact, the New York Post reports that 1.2 million U.S. citizens travel to Tijuana and environs each year to seek out medical services.

The city is well known for a variety of medical procedures targeting Americans seeking affordable healthcare, including bariatric, cosmetic and plastic surgery, as well as dentistry and ophthalmology.

* * *

Solar energy trade show providers Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America have announced many select educational sessions for its conference and trade show on Jan. 17-19 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The gathering will feature 24 sessions covering solar, storage, clean energy systems integration, and EV charging infrastructure, including topics such as AI and machine learning in grid-scale storage and the impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Additionally, there will be pre-conference workshops, keynote presentations, and information sessions.

Spokesman Wes Doane emphasized the event’s focus on addressing industry issues: “Our conference line-up tackles the up-to-the-minute issues impacting our industry.”

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America are leading conferences and trade shows focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure, “aiming to accelerate the energy transition by providing education and networking opportunities.”

* * *

UC San Diego will take part in a collaboration with the security and public health unit of Boston-based public medtech company Ginkgo BioWorks and Northeastern University to lead an innovation center for detecting and preparing for infectious disease outbreaks.

According to a news release, Northeastern will spearhead the nationwide consortium with CDC support to enhance readiness in local communities and hospitals across the country.

Northeastern will oversee the center with Ginkgo contributing computational epidemiology, risk modeling, and social science expertise.

Ginkgo BioWork’s technical platform will develop analytic tools using novel technologies, such as epidemic modeling, travel-based pathogen genomic data, wastewater testing, digital biointelligence and advanced AI for epidemic response.

In addition to UCSD, the consortium includes Boston University, Indiana University, and the University of Florida. Other members taking part will be the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, MaineHealth and Northern Light Health.

The initiative aims to bolster early warning and epidemic forecasting capabilities, advancing national preparedness for public health emergencies.

* * *

San Diego saw the second-largest bump in home prices across the nation in September, according to the national industry trade website Realtor.com.

Home prices here rose more than 18%, with Los Angeles leading all U.S. metro areas at nearly 24%.

According to a news release from the member-driven website, the steep jump in home prices is mainly due to larger and more expensive homes coming to market.

Realtor.com’s September Monthly Housing Trends Report noted that nationwide active inventory remained 45.1% below pre–pandemic levels.

Nationwide, the median listing price of a home increased 37.5% in the four years starting September 2019 and ending September 2023.

* * *

In case you missed the big announcement in local healthcare circles, the once-controversial Riverside County-based hospital operator Prime Healthcare has agreed to sell Alvarado Hospital to UC San Diego Health.

The acquisition should be completed by December, according to a news release.

Prime bought the hospital in 2010 and says it has invested more than $90 million into the property. For years, the organization was headed by former physician and system Prem Reddy, who constantly ran into issues with regulatory authority over pricing practices, including those at Alvarado.

In 2018, for example, Reddy and Prime Hospital Services agreed to pay fines totaling $65 million to settle Medicare overbilling charges at 14 hospitals. Reddy is no longer affiliated with the hospital group.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego Health has pledged to keep existing services and hire most employees, offering them the choice to join existing unions.

The sale is subject to pre-closing approval from California public health officials.

Prime says it runs more than 45 hospitals in 14 states and employs more than 50,000 workers.

The 800-bed, three-hospital UCSD Health system has an annual revenue of more than $12 billion.

* * *

Urban Property Group, a local real estate services firm specializing in urban and coastal commercial properties, says it has secured a lease for City Tacos at 4896 Voltaire St. in Ocean Beach and Fish & Things at 4462 Mission Blvd. in Mission Beach.

City Tacos’ new location will feature a 10,000-square-foot open-air “taco garden” with a dog park, paleta cart, florist shop, and coffee shop.

Fish & Things is a poke bar from Northern California that will specialize in poke and locally caught fish selections.

Serena Patterson and Dave Maxwell of UPG represented both landlords for the two leases.

* * *

Finally,…. Nuvve Holding Corp. has received a $1.9 million grant from the California Energy Commission for its Reschool project. The local green energy technology company develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which allows electric vehicle batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid.

The first phase will include two participating San Diego County school districts that are already equipped with Nuvve‘s bi-directional chargers and its V2G GIVe platform.

According to a news release, the project will enhance existing electric school bus and bi-directional charging infrastructure deployments with battery energy storage, microgrid and islanding capabilities to demonstrate how ESBs play a vital role in bolstering the reliability of California’s power grid.

The Reschool project is expected to reduce the cost of clean transportation systems while optimizing energy availability during power outages.

Tom York is a Carlsbad-based independent journalist who specializes in writing about business and the economy. If you have news tips you’d like to share, send them to tom.york@gmail.com.