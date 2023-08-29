4669 Iowa St. in Normal Heights. Photo credit: Staff photo

A nine-unit apartment property in Normal Heights that was built nearly 40 years ago has been sold for $2.78 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

Carson Trujillo, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Downtown San Diego office, represented the seller, San Diego Equity Partners LLC.

The buyer, 4669 Iowa St. SD, LLC was secured by Nathan Travassos with Cabrillo Properties. According to Trujillo, this property received multiple competing offers.

It features nine one-bedroom/one-bath units, seven of which have been recently updated with contemporary finishes such as new flooring, kitchens and bathrooms. There is a secure gated entry courtyard, on-site parking and a coin-operated laundry.

Built in 1986, the property sits on a 6,565 square foot lot and boasts 4,109 square feet of rentable space.

