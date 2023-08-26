Latitude 33’s new headquarters. Photo credit: Courtesy, Latitude 33

Following several years of growth, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering has purchased its own building and expanded into two new markets.

Its San Diego headquarters, as of June, sits north of Scripps Ranch High School, at 10731 Treena St. The firm also has opened new offices in Sacramento and Salt Lake City.

The moves coincide with Latitude 33’s 30th anniversary, and officials say they will allow the firm to meet increasing demand, as well as continue to recruit top talent.

“This year, Latitude 33 is working on nine of the top 20 largest construction projects in San Diego. That speaks to the deep bench of talent we have, and the commitment of our team members to ensure successful outcomes,” said Matt Semic, PE, president and principal at Latitude 33.

The contemporary new office features floor-to-ceiling glass, private offices, individual and group workstations and a floating staircase visible throughout the office.

A terrace offers sustainable landscaping and the entire outdoor space features a full range of technology, allowing for seamless indoor and outdoor productivity.

The office also has numerous wellness amenities including a full gym and a lactation suite with soothing lighting and relaxing colors. There is plush geometric furniture in warm tones around the lobby and EV charging stations.

Interiors were designed by RBN Design with construction completed by BNBuilders.

“After several years of outstanding growth, it made sense for us to purchase a building as our new home base,” said Kris Taylor, the firm’s chief financial officer. “We have also permanently adopted a hybrid work model, so the time was right to find a new space to fit our new style of work.”

As for expansion north and west, Latitude 33 said it strategically chose the locations considering business development opportunities as some members of Latitude 33’s staff of licensed engineers already work remotely in the areas.