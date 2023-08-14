The Sunrise Powerlink brings power through the desert to San Diego. Photo courtesy SDG&E

The California Independent System Operator warned of unusually high temperatures this week that could strain the state’s electrical grid and necessitate Flex Alerts.

In a notice released over the weekend, the ISO said it is closely monitoring the power grid as widespread heat could cause supply shortages, with resources stretched thin across multiple Western states because of hot weather.

Temperatures in the northern interior of California and the desert southwest are forecast to be 5-15 degrees above normal for mid-August this week.

The ISO said energy supplies are currently sufficient to meet demand. However, if weather or grid conditions worsen, the ISO may issue emergency notifications to secure additional resources, and prepare for potential shortages and conservation.

The operator could also issue a Flex Alert, urging consumers to reduce power use during the late afternoon and evening on some days.

Current demand stood at 35,472 megawatts as of Sunday evening in California, compared with an available capacity of 43,873 MW, the ISO website showed.

Reuters contributed to this article.