Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the 20th consecutive day, increasing 1.1 cents to $5.201, its highest amount since Nov. 22.

The average price has increased 25.2 cents over the past 20 days, including 1.8 cents Saturday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the preceding week, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 6.8 cents more than one week ago and 24.9 cents higher than one month ago but 15.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.234 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.848, its 22nd increase in 26 days. It has risen 28.5 cents over the past 26 days, including a half-cent Saturday. It is 1.9 cents more than one week ago and 29.3 cents higher than one month ago but 11.7 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.168 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

City News Service contributed to this article.