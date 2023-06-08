A Powerball lottery ticket. Photo via @Forbes Twitter

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will be $308 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold at a tobacco store in Santa Monica and is worth $239,862, the California Lottery announced.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 16, 21, 29, 53, 66 and the Powerball number was 2. The jackpot was $285 million.

The drawing was the 21st since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

–City News Service