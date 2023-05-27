There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is $187 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Friday were 12, 20, 37, 41, 64 and the Mega number was 1. The estimated jackpot was $169 million.

The drawing was the 11th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

–City News Service