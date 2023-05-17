Nicole Nolette of Dominion Voting Systems was part of a San Diego business women’s conference. Image via livestream

A top Dominion Voting Systems official told a San Diego forum Wednesday that Tucker Carlson didn’t lose his Fox News job as part of its mammoth defamation case.

Nicole Nolette, executive vice president of operations at the elections tech company, said: “Tucker Carlson was not part of the settlement agreement between Fox and Dominion.”

Interviewed at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Carmel Valley, Nolette thus put to rest rumors that La Jolla native Carlson was fired as part of the $787 million settlement reached minutes before a jury trial.

The issue arose at the start of her 16-minute segment with interviewer Michal Lev-Ram at the two-day Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen conference.

Lev-Ram, Fortune editor-at large, noted recent rumors that as part of the settlement agreement there was a “clause that Tucker Carlson would be fired.”

“Tucker Carlson was not part of the settlement agreement between Fox and Dominion,” says Dominion Voting Systems Executive Vice President of Operations Nicole Nolette. #MPWNextGen | https://t.co/me0C6MshC0 pic.twitter.com/iBMt5j73Gi — Fortune MPW (@FortuneMPW) May 17, 2023

Nolette said Fox was the first of seven “legal battles” Dominion had because “our brand was destroyed at this point.” She didn’t specifically mention one against San Diego-based One America News Network.

Why no apology as part of the settlement?

“The honest answer was that it wouldn’t have done anything,” Nolette said during the live-streamed session.

A “forced apology” wouldn’t have changed Fox, the outcome of the case or elections and disinformation in the elections industry, she said.

“And quite honestly, if we would have saw this through to, you know, some sort of jury decision, they couldn’t have forced an apology anyway,” Nolette said. “And so it wasn’t one of our main goals. We really just wanted to get the truth out there and I think we were incredibly successful at that.”

This story will be updated.