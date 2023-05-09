Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number in Monday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a La Mesa convenience store and is worth $3,202,599, the California Lottery announced.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $109 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 15, 20, 33, 36, 43 and the Powerball number was 12. The jackpot was $97 million.

The drawing was the eighth since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

— City News Service