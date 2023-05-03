Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County fell Wednesday for the 14th time in 15 days, dropping eight-tenths of a cent to $4.878.

The average price has decreased 6.2 cents over the past 15 days, including two-tenths of a cent both Monday and Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.8 cents less than one week ago and 91.3 cents lower than one year ago but seven-tenths of a cent more than one month ago.

The average price has dropped $1.557 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the 13th consecutive day following a 23-day streak of increases totaling 25.1 cents, falling 1 cent to $3.586. It has dropped 10 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.4 cents Tuesday, and is 6 cents less than one week ago and 61.8 cents lower than one year ago but 8 cents more than one month ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.43 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

City News Service contributed to this article.