A gas pump. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped four-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.936, one day after rising two-tenths of a cent.

The average price rose two-tenths of a cent Monday and Saturday, dropped one-tenth of a cent Sunday, was unchanged Friday and rose one-tenth of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is two-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 4.1 cents higher than one month ago, but 83.1 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.499 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose eight-tenths of a cent to $3.684, its 22nd consecutive increase. It has risen 24.9 cents over the past 22 days, including three-tenths of a cent of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 6.3 cents more than one week ago and 23.8 cents higher than one month ago, but 41.7 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.332 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

City News Service contributed to this article.