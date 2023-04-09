A Best Day Brewing truck with Gestalt Brand Lab’s Make Dawn Patrol branding.

Gestalt Brand Lab, a San Diego branding and marketing agency, reports its brand build-out for client Best Day Brewing is continuing to broaden consumer awareness and market expansion for the non-alcoholic craft brewer, based in Sausalito.

Gestalt officials told Times of San Diego that recently added retail distribution locales include Walmart, Target, Lucky, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Total Wine, BevMo, H-E-B Grocery Co. and Erewhon Market.

“Best Day has increased distribution and visibility at some highly-visible national off-premise accounts with distinctive packaging and point-of-sale materials and in key on-premise accounts,” said Brian Munce, managing director, Gestalt Brand Lab.

He said Best Day is now served at various hospitality venues, including Proper Hotels and Casetta Kitchen and Counter, and private work and social clubs, including Soho House and Neuehouse.

In spring 2022, Best Day selected Gestalt as its agency of record with the goal of expanding the product footprint through a brand build-out.

Since then, Gestalt said it has developed a defined brand framework for the company, created an overall brand aesthetic and marketing campaign, redesigned the website and implemented the rebranding across customer touch-points, including point-of-sale materials, marketing and sales content, packaging designs and event collateral.

Gestalt said its brand framework for Best Day Brewing has centered on the theme of “Best Day Ever, a genuine craft beer experience that lets you feel the awe of everyday life, finding beauty in even the simplest elements.” Graphic poster designs resemble imagery from noted French artist Quentin Monge.

“Consumers want to be fully present and enjoy a taste experience they love in more parts of their life while retaining a clear head and full functionality, everything from sharing some giggles and fun with your kids to simply getting some Vitamin D as you tackle yard work,” said Munce. “Our brand work for Best Day is aligned to communicate the feeling of drinking Best Day beer and having an amazing day.”

According to Tate Huffard, Best Day Brewing founder and CEO, “The ritual of cracking a great beer is one associated with relaxation, enjoyment and unwinding. Consumers are looking for ways to savor that experience and embrace the moments of awe in every day life with a clear head and no hangover. We have built a reputation for quality, authentic craft beer taste that allows you to enjoy more, not less while drinking. This marketing and communications plan pushes that message out to a wider audience.”

Gestalt said its ongoing work for Best Day Brewing includes photo and video assets, social media content for all platforms, vehicle and bike wraps, email templates and seasonal product packaging designs.

“Best Day is brewed for doers, surfers, climbers, early-risers, free divers, chefs, gardeners, dancers, oyster farmers, dreamers, painters, builders and more,” said Munce. “The integrated messaging needed to communicate that the product is a delicious and full-flavor craft beer for those looking for a mindful drinking experience, a low-calorie, hydrating, non-alcoholic option at that. Best Day drinkers are those looking to live each day to the fullest, celebrating the beauty in life’s every day moments and experiences without dulling them with a buzz.”

Gestalt Brand Lab creative director Chad Farmer said, “Our entire creative and brand vision speaks to those who desire to be present in every moment, enjoying a beverage they love in more parts of life with a selection that promotes a thoughtful and engaged lifestyle.

“The combination of visuals, clean illustrations and a color palette evocative of the natural beauty of Northern California transports customers to a place of calm and enjoyment that elicits a unique emotional response. Monge’s illustrations capture the essence of the sun, encouraging viewers to stop and enjoy small pleasures, serving as a perfect fit for Best Day’s brand platform.”

Founded in 2019, Gestalt Brand Lab’s other clients include Luna Grill Restaurants, Chuze Fitness, Meridian, Lumin, Gemological Institute of America and Jamba.

InnoVision Marketing Adds In-House Talent and Casting Agency

San Diego-based InnoVision Marketing Group has announced the addition of an in-house talent and casting agency.

A statement said InnoVision Talent & Casting will give opportunities to underrepresented groups and people of all diversities and backgrounds and never require a fee or cost to anyone on their roster. “Their biggest differentiator from other talent and casting agencies will be the fee structure that gives every person on their roster 100 percent of their earnings with no commissions taken out of their pay,” the statement said.

InnoVision said it is actively searching for talent to join the new agency’s current roster of actors, models, voiceover talent and extras representing all ethnicities, ages, genders, identities and people with disabilities.

“When you look at the world around us, it’s incredibly diverse, with all types of people from every walk of life,” said Ric Militi, CEO and executive creative director, InnoVision Marketing Group. “Our new talent and casting division is going to reflect the reality of life, not the perception that Hollywood is painting of it.”

InnoVision’s other divisions offer brand strategy, advertising, creative, film production, digital media, traditional media and public relations services. Last year, InnoVision launched Grupo Español to serve businesses and brands wanting to reach the Hispanic community and Hispanic-oriented clients and companies.

Founded in February 2012, InnoVision Marketing Group represents brands in several industry sectors, including airports, automotive, fast-casual dining, food and beverage, healthcare, soft drinks, casinos, tribal government, economic development and nonprofit.

El Poll Loco’ new double chicken tostada.

El Pollo Loco Names Organic as Agency of Record

Costa Mesa-based El Pollo Loco, a quick-service restaurant chain featuring fire-grilled chicken, has named digital advertising agency Organic, a division of Omnicom Group, as its brand and digital agency of record.

Organic, selected after a competitive review of eight agencies, is replacing San Diego-based Vitro, El Pollo Loco’s previous creative agency of record. Organic served as El Pollo Loco’s digital agency in 2020 and 2001.

A statement said Organic will help El Pollo Loco transform its brand in a consumer-first, culturally relevant and digitally forward way to recruit new, younger consumers and drive the future of its business. “Organic’s work will differentiate the brand from the cluttered QSR (quick-service-restaurant) space by leaning into El Pollo Loco’s origin story, authentic recipes and human connections made over its food,” the statement said.

Organic’s first assignment is “Sabor,” the title for an advertising campaign that is promoting two new menu items, including a double shredded beef tostada salad and double chicken tostada. “Sabor” means “flavor” in Spanish.

The company said roughly $32 million will be spent across regional broadcast TV, digital, social media, in-store displays, email and influencers in California, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Louisiana, states where the majority of the 490 company-owned and franchised restaurants are located.

“Organic provided a comprehensive approach that allowed us to stay in touch with our core customer base and provide an exciting on-ramp to the customers we are looking to attract in the future,” said Andy Rebhun, chief marketing officer, El Pollo Loco. “Organic’s ability to utilize data and insights to drive the strategic approach to the business was one of its strengths. Their team will help us show up in a way that is refreshed for current markets and transformational in the markets we are expanding to in the future.”

“Having roots in digital advertising means that we bring a nimbleness and cross-functional approach to culturally-integrated, full funnel creative assignments,” said Cathy Butler, CEO, Organic. “El Pollo Loco is a brand that wasn’t built in a boardroom. It is rooted in a place, people and culture. We want our work to celebrate that, and to help forge connections with new audiences who are craving flavorful and authentic food. Our iterative creative approach is a perfect fit for this type of high-volume assignment.”

San Diego AMA to Host Regional Student Conference

The American Marketing Association’s San Diego chapter, will host the 2023 AMA San Diego Regional Student Conference from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at Scripps Cottage on the San Diego State University campus. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.

Members of AMA student chapters from several university campuses are planning to attend. They include students from the University of Southern California, University of California Los Angeles, California State University Long Beach, California State University San Marcos, University of San Diego, Point Loma Nazarene University and SDSU.

The conference is designed to assist university students who want to learn more about careers in marketing. It also will feature networking and speakers offering career advice, including interview tips, how to determine the best fit for your background and preparing for changes in the marketing marketplace. Other topics will include best practices of other AMA student chapters.

“We are so excited to be back in-person supporting our collegiate chapters of AMA, and future marketers with this amazing conference,” said Claudia Chow, AMA San Diego president-elect. “Opportunities to speak with professionals in the industry can be a great way to build their networks and grow their passion.

RSVPs are requested before April 18. For more information and to reserve a seat, send an email to info@sdama.org, or visit sdama.org, or send an email to Mary Beth McCabe, Marybeth.mccabe@sdama.org.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.