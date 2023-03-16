Jacinta S. Wong is the new SDCHM Executive Director. Courtesy photo

The Diego Chinese Historical Museum announced Jacinta S. Wong as its new executive director.

A recent transplant to San Diego, Wong has more than 20 years of management experience working in the nonprofit and government sectors in Chicago.

Wong was integral in creating programs in multiple city departments including the Board of Ethics and the Department of Buildings. Most recently, Wong served as the deputy director for the Chicago Office of the City Clerk’s CityKey Program, helping to implement and expand the city’s municipal identification program. She grew up on the South Side of Chicago and spent much of her life active with the Chinese community there.

”We are pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Wong as our museum’s Executive Director. We believe in serving the community and preserving a piece of San Diego’s Chinese American history. Please come to visit our museum and help us welcome Ms. Jacinta Wong,” said Dr. Lilly Cheng, Chairperson of the Museum’s Board of Directors.

As executive director, Wong will be responsible for working with the SDCHM Board to develop and implement the museum’s strategic plan, oversee staff and volunteers, manage the museum’s operations and finances, also conducting fundraising and community outreach.

“What a privilege. I am honored by the opportunity to serve the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum in this way,” Wong said. “I believe we must learn from our history, and as a Chinese American, this is a pivotal time for all of us to dialogue with one another. We have the potential to make a positive impact in our world by promoting peace through learning and celebrating Chinese culture and finding the intersection of our shared narratives.”