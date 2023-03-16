What’s your perfect temperature range? If you’re a ranunculus, 45 to 60 degrees is pretty ideal.

So since January, the Tecolote Giant Ranunculus have been happy campers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, according to the field’s general manager, Fred Clarke.

The 14.8 inches of rain Carlsbad has received so far this year has been a plus with pure, free water.

But it carries a downside: a small crimp in attendance, Clarke said. Warmer, sunnier days are on the wish list, though.

Also, fewer flowers have been cut so far this season, he said, but wet flowers don’t hold up during shipping.

The first bloom popped its head up Feb. 11, and “it’s looking like we’re going to have really good year with ranunculus,” Clarke said.

The fields are open through Mother’s Day, May 14.

New this year is CRY Holi from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 — the Indian Festival of Colors, music, dancing, color play, traditional food vendors, jewelry and clothing vendors and entertainment. Also new is a stage for live music on selected weekends.

Also new is a floral mural by artist Thao French.

“It’s my way of showing self-love to my family and my community,” French said.

The artist explained the mural: “Life isn’t always full of balloons and blossoms. It’s triumph and failures. It’s moments of happiness and sadness, and love and loss.

“What you see is a convergence of flowers and petals, intertwined with sharp, abstract lines. It’s supposed to be a battle between light and dark.” She hopes the work gives people solitude.

Activities beside flower viewing in March, April and May include Joyful Flowers Ikebana display, sunset wine tasting, yoga, flower crown workshops, picnic with flowers, meditation and sound healing, art workshops, Girl Scout Days, floral design workshop, bands and a kids day.

Of the 55 acres, 21 are currently in bloom. The blooming of the ranunculus moves from north to south, as rows burst into color in succession until May. The flowers are grouped in colors to coordinate harvesting and bulb collecting.

There are about 2 million blossoms per acre in the fields.

The ranunculus is native to Asia Minor and is a member of the buttercup family.

Back this year are blueberry picking by about mid-April, a sunflower field in April and a sweet pea maze. A sign at the entrance will be posted on days when blueberry picking is available.

Regular activities include a tractor wagon ride, historic Poinsettia display, a demonstration garden by master gardeners, an illusion garden, a Cymbidium Orchid greenhouse, an American flag of petunias, a butterfly garden and Santa’s Playground.

Click here for the calendar of activities.

Tickets are sold only online. No onsite ticket sales will be available. Patrons select their arrival time.

See more Sunshine, flowers, and good vibes only.🌻🌺😎



📸 : IG user @ 26kayy pic.twitter.com/8rYfEchP87 — The Flower Fields (@TheFlowerFields) March 3, 2023

Daily ticket prices are $23 plus $3.08 service fee for adults, $21 plus $2.81 service fee for seniors 60 and older and for military members, and $12 plus $1.61 service fee for children ages 3 to 10.

Season tickets are $48 plus $6.43 service fee for adults, $44 plus $5.90 service fee for seniors 60 and older and for military members, and $24 plus $3.22 service fee for children ages 3 to 10.

Ongoing specials are Mondays — with the purchase of one adult or one senior/military, customers will receive one child’s ticket free (ages 3-10). On Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., patrons receive $2 off adults, seniors/military and children tickets.