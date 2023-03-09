Plaintiff Sandra Maas. Photo by Ken Stone

Prominent San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas on Thursday won her 4-year-old lawsuit against former employer KUSI-TV when a jury in 10-2 votes backed her claims of unequal pay and whistleblower retaliation.

No punitive damages were awarded, since the jury didn’t find fraud, malice or oppression in the major test of the state’s Equal Pay Act.

But Maas, 60, was awarded $1.2 million in lost pay and $80,000 for emotional distress. She watched the verdicts remotely via MS Teams and then rushed to the downtown Hall of Justice for a group hug with her three attorneys.

The Superior Court suit was filed less than two weeks after Maas cryptically said on air, during her newscast farewell: “And though I won’t be delivering the news anymore from this anchor chair, I do hope to be making news. And making a difference for women in the workplace.”

Originally, she sought $10 million in damages and cited six laws broken. An amended complaint didn’t specify a monetary figure.

But two weeks before trial, Maas lawyers dropped three “causes of actionm,” they said, “to help ease the job of the jurors.” They alleged workplace retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination and breaking a Labor Code rule on equal pay.

The judge’s job was far from easy, however.

In September 2021, Judge Ronald Frazier in downtown San Diego Superior Court denied KUSI’s demand that Maas pay the conservative station $106,000 in attorney fees.

Frazier rejected KUSI arguments that an earlier ruling made station owner McKinnon Broadcast Co. eligible to claim legal costs under the state’s anti-SLAPP statute.

In April 2022, Frazier ordered KUSI to turn over all copies of ex-anchor Anna Laurel’s private emails that KUSI CFO Steven Sadler admitted reading on a shared newsroom laptop — even after Laurel left the station.

Maas friend Laurel also had been labeled a “secret agent” by the station’s lawyers.

Frazier also denied KUSI’s request to remove Gruenberg Law from representing Maas.

KUSI, he said, “has not demonstrated Gruenberg Law engaged in unethical or otherwise improper conduct during its representation of Plaintiff in this case that would justify disqualification.”

In January 2021, however, KUSI began replacing its original lawyers with the current set. In fact, KUSI’s 2020 legal team of Fred Levin, Joseph Connaughton, Joanne Buser and Jacqueline Seiter made no explicit mention of experience in its response to an amended Maas lawsuit.

(But it did cite the Labor Code law that says, in part, a man can get paid more than a women doing substantially similar work if a bona fide factor exists “other than sex, such as education, training or experience.”

Lead counsel Kenneth Moore Fitzgerald joined the KUSI team only two months ago.

Amid pandemic constraints, a trial date was pushed back time after time.

This story will be updated.