Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its second-highest amount to end a year Saturday, despite a recent run of 73 decreases in 77 days totaling $2.011.

The average price rose 2.3 cents Saturday to $4.516, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen eight times in nine days, increasing 9.2 cents, including 1.4 cents Friday.

The average price is 8 cents more than one week ago but 46.2 cents less than one month ago and 11.5 cents lower than one year ago when it was $4.631, its highest amount to end a year.

The average price was $4.629 on Jan. 1, 2022, the highest amount to begin a year, then rose to its first record of the year, $4.726, on Feb. 16, breaking the previous record of $4.725 set Oct. 8, 2012. A run of 32 increases in 33 days totaling $1.213 pushed the average price to its high for the year Oct. 5, a record $6.435. It then dropped 73 times in the next 77 days.

The national average price rose for the seventh time in eight days following a 44-day streak of decreases totaling 70.9 cents, increasing 1.6 cents to $3.195. It has risen 9.9 cents over the past eight days, including 2 cents Friday.

The national average price is 9.8 cents more than one week ago but 30 cents less than one month ago and 9 cents lower than one year ago. It is $1.821 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

–City News Service