Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Photo credit: Screen shot, Sharp.com

Sharp Grossmont Hospital had 104,986 emergency room visits in 2021, the eighth lowest total of any U.S. hospital, according to a new study.

The only other California facility on the list, Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, placed fifth with 101,073.

The four centers with the lowest total of ER visits all had fewer than 100,000 – Denver Health Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md. and Rochester General Hospital in New York.

NiceRx, a prescription service in Florida, conducted the study, based on data from the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and Becker’s Hospital Review, an industry publication.

On the other hand, the Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas had the most emergency room visits in 2021 – double Sharp Grossmont’s – with 210,152 visits. Researchers attributed some of the total to a COVID-19 surge.

New York has the highest number of emergency room visits with 2,283 visits per 10,000 residents.

In comparison, Hawaii is the state with the fewest emergency room visits, at 342 per 10,000 residents. California also ranks on the low end, placing fifth nationally with 674 visits per 10,000.

The most common reason for ER visits is maternal and neonatal conditions, with a total of 519,500 discharges in December 2021. COVID-19 and surgeries rounded out the list.

Flu, mental health and substance use and injuries were the least common ailments treated in the ER.