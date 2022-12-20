Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday to its lowest amount since Oct. 16, 2021, decreasing 1.7 cents to $4.439.

The average price has dropped 39 consecutive days, decreasing $1.066, including four-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 71 times in 75 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.996.

The average price is 12.8 cents less than one week ago, 86.9 cents lower than one month ago and 18.4 cents below what it was one year ago.

“Even with the expected increase in demand for fuel heading into the Christmas holiday, we are still seeing crude oil prices move lower and ample fuel inventories in the market, which has put downward pressure on the pump prices,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

The national average price dropped for the 41st consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $3.123, 12.2 cents less than one week ago, 54.8 cents lower than one month ago and 18.5 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 68.2 cents over the past 41 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Monday. It is $1.893 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.