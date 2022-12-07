The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York ends with Santa on a float. The Hotel del Coronado’s Holiday Festival began with Santa floating down.

Hundreds watched and cheered, including many delighted children, as Santa (Ron Lee, CEO of Bonita-based Skydiving Innovations) cork-screwed to the beach Wednesday from 4,000 feet.

Trailing smoke — red at the end — he competed his helicopter drop with no incident.

“Pretty standard jump,” said his safety officer, watching on the sand.

Inside the Victorian-style hotel, Coronado school kids sang. Outside the Del’s Sheerwater restaurant, diners under flaming patio heaters enjoyed the antics of ice skaters.

At the central courtyard Garden Patio, with one of several hotel Christmas trees as backdrop, Santa posed with families for seasonal pictures. (He returns for photos Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24.)

And on the east side, the historic resort’s mature pine trees shone with lights dancing to music.

The evening ended with oohs and ahhs — a beachside fireworks show.

Macy’s can’t compete.