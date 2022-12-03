Sign outside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant. Photo by Karsten Behrens via Wikimedia Commons

Not a surprise for those who live in the Golden States: A new study has revealed that In-N-Out is the most popular fast-food restaurant in California



The study, conducted by price-tracking experts at Pricelisto, analyzed Google US data for the most popular fast-food restaurants based on search interest and popularity over the past 12 months.



According to the results, the top three fast-food restaurants in the state of California are:

In-N-Out

McDonald’s

Taco Bell



In-N-Out

In-N-Out Burger is an American regional chain of fast food restaurants with locations primarily in California and the Southwest. In-N-Out is on the smaller side when it comes to fast food restaurants with not as many spread across America. However, it’s one of the most popular in California due to its focus on quality hamburgers and its exclusivity to these regions.



McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the biggest fast-food chain in the world, of the 40,000 restaurants worldwide, 14,000 are located in America. The average distance to a McDonald’s in America is 3 miles so it’s no surprise that due to its ease of access that it is one of the most popular and googled fast food restaurants in California.



Taco Bell

Taco bell has over 7000 restaurants in American. They serve a variety of Mexican-inspired foods, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, novelty and specialty items, and a variety of “value menu” items. The broad range of menu items and the more affordable value items mean that Taco Bell appeals to all. The sheer number of restaurants means you are more likely to have a store nearby making it an extremely popular choice for Americans.



A spokesperson for Pricelisto commented, “Fast food has become a staple of many Americans’ daily lives. Over a quarter of American adults eat fast food daily; therefore, there is a considerable number of fast-food branches spread across the states.



With the QSR (quick service restaurant) industry being worth over $250 billion in America, it’s easy to understand why corporations are so eager to take advantage of Americans’ love of fast food.



However, the vast array of cuisine available means that Americans have a fantastic choice of dining experiences to enjoy, and not all are the typical unhealthy stereotypes that come to mind when you hear fast food. Everything is okay in moderation and a balanced lifestyle can be achieved while still enjoying these popular cuisines.”



The study was conducted Pricelisto