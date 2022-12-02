The Barbie truck arrives in Carlsbad Saturday. Courtesy: Barbie Malibu Tour

Love your Barbies as a kid? Raising a new generation of Barbie fans? A Carlsbad pop-up on Saturday is just for you.

The Shoppes at Carlsbad will host the Barbie Truck at 10 a.m. as it makes its way across the U.S. on the “Totally Throwback Malibu Tour.”

The truck features exclusive retro-inspired merchandise to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie.

The 70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories include denim jackets, hoodies, totes, jewelry and beach towels. Prices range from $12 to $75.

The truck will be at the Shoppes until 7 p.m. near Regal Cinemas and Luna Grill

The Barbie truck tour kicked off in Los Angeles in fall of 2019 and will continue to

travel to different cities, with the next stop in Long Beach.