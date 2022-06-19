Gas prices has been on the rise for months. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the fourth straight day Sunday, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $6.345.

The average price set records 18 times in 19 days during a recent run of increases, including a record high of $6.373 on June 15. It then dropped six-tenths of a cent Thursday, seven-tenths of a cent Friday and 1.2 cents Saturday.

The average price is 2 cents less than one week ago, but 32.2 cents more than one month ago and $2.118 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It remains $1.589 higher than before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine “sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

The national average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline dropped for the fifth consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, falling six-tenths of a cent to $4.983.

– City News Service