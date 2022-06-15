A draft of beer from Rincon Reservation Road Brewery. Courtesy of the brewery

The only craft beer brewed on an Indian reservation in Southern California is expanding its distribution in a new agreement with the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The park will carry Oasis Blonde, Red Rattler Amber and Luiseño Hazy IPA from Rincon Reservation Road Brewery beginning this month.

“We are very excited to work with Safari Park,” said Bo Mazzetti, chairman of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians. “As their neighbor in Valley Center, they have proven to be such a wonderful organization and we cannot be more proud and humbled by this opportunity. It is our hope their guests enjoy our brews just as much as we enjoy brewing.”

The 3R Brewery as it is known opened its first tasting room outside the reservation in Ocean Beach earlier this year and distributes through Trader Joe’s and other local retailers.

The trade website Hop Culture called the Rincon brewery one of the 12 best new breweries of 2021.