Paul Ecke III tells about the history of the fields. Photo by Chris Stone

Paul Ecke III tells a story about his fastidious volunteers at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. A docent once asked him to get out of the field — even after learning he was the owner.

And that’s how he explains the importance of keeping your distance from the plants to preserve them.

The north end of the Carlsbad Flower Fields, at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, is now ablaze with color, and visitors are welcome through at least Mother’s Day.

“There is more color down there than I have ever seen in the year working here,” said Fred Clarke, general manager for the fields. “There are 21 acres in full flower. It is absolutely gorgeous.”

Family members take each others’ photos amongst the flowers. Photo by Chris Stone

More than 200,000 ranunculus plants are on each acre. Photo by Chris Stone

A worker cuts flowers to make bouquets to sell. Photo by Chris Stone

A sweet pea maze has come to bloom. Photo by Chris Stone

Bethan Jensen and daughter, Isla, 3, have their photo taken in the fields. Photo by Chris Stone

Picked flowers are assembled into bouquets. Photo by Chris Stone

Different colors of flowers are planted in rows. Photo by Chris Stone

Blueberries will be available for picking on Sundays. Photo by Chris Stone

The north end of the flower fields has begun to bloom. Photo by Chris Stone

Visitors are restricted from walking within the flower rows except in designated areas. Photo by Chris Stone

Blueberries will be available for picking on Sundays. Photo by Chris Stone

Wagons pulled by tractors take visitors out to distant fields. Photo by Chris Stone

A small greenhouse displays poinsettias. Photo by Chris Stone

A sweet pea maze gives visitors a fragrant path. Photo by Chris Stone

Visitors walk along paths in the fields. Photo by Chris Stone

The north end of the field has come to bloom. Photo by Chris Stone

A variety of ranunculus have been planted on 50 acres in Carlsbad. Photo by Chris Stone

A couple takes a selfie in the Carlsbad Flower Fields. Photo by Chris Stone

“Every spring when the flowers pop into bloom, it’s so reinvigorating. It raises your mood,” he added.

Clarke lauded the Ecke family for keeping the “floriculture capital” alive for this generation.

The Ecke family along with Mellano & Co. partner to grow and showcase the flowers for production of the flowers and bulbs.

And they have learned lessons over the years.

“In the beginning, we planted it all at once, so it all bloomed all at once,” Ecke said. “We said, ‘That wasn’t a very good idea. Let’s plan a piece, a block every week,’ so every week another block will come into bloom.”

Thus the progression of color over 100 acres from March to May.

All tickets must be bought online at theflowerfields.com with visitors selecting an entry time. Entry begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

Since weekends are so popular, it’s recommended that people attend during the week. Prices (without the service fee) are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+) and military, and $10 for children ages 3-10.

The weather, of course, has a lot to say about the length of the bloom. If the weather is quite warm, the plants bloom quicker.

The Ecke family bought the land to grow poinsettias, which they are famed for. In 1960, the poinsettias were moved to greenhouses in Encinitas, and the land was rented to farmers who grew tomatoes and strawberries and then ranunculus.

A blueberry patch and sunflower display was added and will possibly be open later than May 8.

The fields include Santa’s Playground, Don Miller’s Garden, Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse, Illusion Garden, and Legacy of Color, a History of the Flower Fields.

At a Demonstration Garden, visitors can learn about garden design, planting styles and see edible and ornamental plants.

A Sweet Pea Maze lets people walking among the fragrant flowers in a variety of colors.

In a 1,500-square-foot greenhouse, hundreds of poinsettias in more than 20 varieties are displayed.

The Carlsbad Mining Co. lets children find published gemstones while sifting sand.

A five-acre display of wildflowers will be in bloom in mid-April.

A U-Pick blueberries patch lets visitors buy a one-pint $5 basket to fill with blueberries. Only credit cards may be used to buy the baskets. Blueberry picking is dependent on weather.

Millions of Tecolote Giant Ranunculus blossoms have been planted for more than 30 years. The ranunculus flower is native to Asia Minor and is a member of the buttercup family.

At the field’s peak, close to 80 million flowers are blooming.

At the adjoining Armstrong Nursery, people can buy potted ranunculus plants, cut flowers and bulbs in addition to a large variety of plants and seeds.

Advance reservations are needed for the following ticketed events:

Sunset Wine Tasting & Food, food is paired with live music at the after-hours events

Girl Scout Day, including composting, plants, art projects and a wagon ride.

Tea in the Garden with tea and food in a floral setting

Flower Flow Yoga for an hour overlooking the flower fields.

Bloom Yoga is an outdoor yoga class in April.

Flowers, Succulents & Candle Arranging Class to make and take home.

Mosaic Frame Workshop to create a custom item

Flower Crown Workshop to learn wrapping techniques to make a floral headpiece.

Special Event during the next three months:

Kids Day, March 26

Joyful Flowers, Ikebana Display, March 26 and 27

Canon Photography Workshop, April 10

Mother’s Day Celebration, May 8

Food and drink are available for purchase on the grounds. People may host a special event year-round on the grounds.