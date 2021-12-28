No-hitter Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove waves to the crowd. Photo by Chris Stone Grossmont High School’s Royal Blue Regiment band follows Parade Marshal Joe Musgrove. Photo be Chris Stone A Marine Band San Diego sousaphone reflects crowds. Photo by Chris Stone UCLA cheerleaders bring crowd applause. Photo by Chris Stone UCLA band members proudly shout their university’s name. Photo by Chris Stone Color guard members of the Southwest Iowa Honor Marching Band entertain the crowds. Photo by Chris Stone North Carolina State University Marching Band members enjoy their holiday experience. Photo by Chris Stone Elmo of Sesame Street made his debut in the Holiday Bowl Parade. Photo by Chris Stone Low-rider drivers show off hydraulics of their special cars. Photo by Chris Stone The Midway Museum float brought cheers from the crowds along Harbor Drive. Photo by Chris Stone The Old Glory balloon, sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, was a favorite. Photo by Chris Stone A young parade attendee delights in the appearance of R2D2. Photo by Chris Stone Old Woman in the Shoe presented by San Diego County Credit Union is so tall, it barely clears traffic poles. Photo by Chris Stone A snake balloon slithers past the County Administration Building. Photo by Chris Stone UCLA Bruin fans were bear masks during the cool overcast weather. Photo by Chris Stone Mr. Potato Head presented by Sycuan Casino Resort gets an enthusiastic response. Photo by Chris Stone Young women from Worldstrides on Stage shimmer along the parade route. Photo by Chris Stone A Shriner with Al Bahr Shrine entertains the parade crowd. Photo by Chris Stone A youngster includes a family member in his umbrella. Photo by Chris Stone A parade participant dances with her veil. Photo by Chris Stone Elmo and Zoe of Sesame Street brought cheers of “Elmo” from children in the crowd. Photo by Chris Stone Festive parade-goers cheered for their favorite entrees. Photo by Chris Stone Hotel guests watch the parade from high perches. Photo by Chris Stone Marines in vehicles were among the most popular parade units. Photo by Chris Stone A rainbow appeared briefly north of Harbor Drive. Photo by Chris Stone A Marine San Diego instrument reflects the crowd. Photo by Chris Stone

Talk about deflating.

Two hours before officials announced UCLA had pulled out of the first football game ever at Petco Park, a monster football balloon was punctured midair during Tuesday’s Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade.

Times of San Diego photos showed a rip in the pigskin — after it snagged a horizontal support pole meant for vertical banners above the street. No sign was present at the site, south of Ash Street. (But “Deflategate” jokes circulated on social media.)

"Half a football us better than no football." An hour after that was said, there was no football. https://t.co/sGWipoJZSk — Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) December 28, 2021

Worse, at least 10 balloons of 25 expected never made the trip down Harbor Drive in front of tens of festive thousands awaiting the self-described largest balloon parade in the country.

MIAs included the Lorax, sea turtle, seahorse, T-Rex, San Diego Zoo tiger, Clifford the dog, the Maritime Museum octopus and Port of San Diego octonauts.

Even the principal sponsor’s inflatable — the Kaiser Permanente wizard — was a no-show for the first Holiday Bowl parade since 2019 (having skipped 2020 for COVID-19).

To the rescue came two San Diego icons — Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove as grand marshal and a brief rainbow over San Diego Bay.

Touchdown! the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl float narrowly hits street banners. Photo by Chris Stone A street banner pole pokes a hole into the Holiday Bowl football balloon. Photo by Chris Stone The deflated football balloon bottoms out early in the parade. Photo by Chris Stone

“Rainbow, rainbow,” members of the crowd shouted and pointed, taking their attention away for a moment from a parade with only about half the expected 25 floats.

Marvin Heinze of the Holiday Bowl Committee told KFMB-TV, Channel 8, that the parade experienced some “helium issues.”

At 9:33 a.m., a half-hour before the parade, Fox5 San Diego reported that the helium “had just arrived.”

Musgrove — the former Grossmont High School hurler traded to the Padres last season, throwing the team’s first no-hitter — waved to fans from a convertible.

Before starting his slow-speed trek south, he told reporters he planned to tailgate at Petco before entering the ballpark (where he’s locked out as an MLB player) to do the official coin toss.

He said he didn’t have a dog in the fight between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the UCLA Bruins, but if he had to pick, he’d go with the Westwood team because “I’ve got a lot of buddies who went to UCLA.”

His plans for New Year’s?

He and his girlfriend were planning to take a red-eye to New York late Tuesday — pandemic permitting.

“I have a buddy out there who I played with in Pittsburgh who lives in the city now, playing with the Yankees,” he said. “So we’re going to spend New Year’s with them and do some nice dinners.”

He mused about his life-changing year — although “it’s a little bit overwhelming at times.”

“People have been supporting me from the start of my career, and even before then throughout my high school career,” he told Times of San Diego.

“I’ve had a lot of support from people in San Diego. That’s kind of the cool thing about this city. They get behind and support anybody that’s from the city. …. whether it’s baseball, music, politics, whatever it is, they really support their own from here.”