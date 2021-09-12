Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.35, one day after dropping three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is one-tenth of a cent less than one week ago, identical to one month ago and $1.13 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Saturday’s decline of three-tenths of a cent broke a streak of seven consecutive days in which the average price changed by two-tenths of a cent or less.