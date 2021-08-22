A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $4.346, one day after decreasing four-tenths of a cent.

The average price has dropped for five consecutive days, decreasing 1.3 cents, including a half-cent Friday, its largest daily decrease since Nov. 15, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 1 cent less than one week ago but 3.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.127 higher than one year ago.

It has risen $1.119 since the start of the year.