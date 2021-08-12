An IHOP restaurant in Riverside County. Photo courtesy of the company

International House of Pancakes, the iconic California restaurant chain that is better known as simply IHOP, announced Thursday it will test serving beer and wine at three locations in San Diego.

The new “Bubbles, Wine & Brews” menu features mimosas, wines from Barefoot and E. J. Gallo, and beer from Bud Light, Blue Moon and Corona.

“As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion,” said Jay Johns president of the Glendale-based chain.

Johns said a recent survey showed that as 66% of guests have wanted an alcoholic beverage to accompany some their IHOP menu favorites.

The company said the gradual rollout will allow the chain to learn from guest feedback to optimize the menu and test new offerings.