Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was unchanged Monday, remaining at $4.351, one day after rising by three-tenths of a cent.

Prior to Sunday’s hike, the average price had changed by one-tenth of a cent or was unchanged in six of the previous seven days.

The average price is 1 cent higher than one week ago, 5.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.149 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen $1.124 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price, and higher demand stemming from more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

–City News Service