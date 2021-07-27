Power lines in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

With above-normal temperatures in the forecast, particularly in Northern California, the manager of the state’s power grid issued a Flex Alert that will take effect Wednesday afternoon, calling for voluntary electricity conservation.

According to the California Independent System Operator, the Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday “due to predicted high energy demand and tight supplies across the West.”

Cal-ISO specifically cited high temperatures in the forecast in interior sections of Northern California.

According to the National Weather Service, inland areas of San Diego and Riverside counties will see high temperatures only slightly above normal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cal-ISO urged residents statewide to reduce power use during the Flex Alert, deferring use of major appliances, turning off unnecessary lights and setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.