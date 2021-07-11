A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus in 2018. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $4.293.

It had remained the same Saturday and dropped one-tenth of a cent Friday, but increased seven out of eight days before that, rising to its highest amount since April 29, 2014.

It is 1.2 cents higher than one week ago, 7.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.16 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.11 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.