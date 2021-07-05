City Hall in San Diego. Courtesy of the mayor’s office

Offices throughout the county will be closed Monday in observance of the 4th of July holiday.

All city of San Diego administrative offices will be closed Monday.

Curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste will be collected on a normal schedule the week of July 5 for customers served by the city’s Environmental Services Department. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open on July 5. Refuse and recycling container sales, located at 8353 Miramar Place, will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Development Services Department virtual counter appointments and inspection services will be closed. All other online services, including submitting new project applications, resubmittals and payments will be available by visiting sandiego.gov/DSD.

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open during normal hours — holiday rates will apply. All city skate parks will be open. City recreation centers are closed. All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building. Check with other individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules.

All reservoirs except Barrett, Hodges and Upper and Lower Otay reservoirs will be open on Monday. Chollas Lake will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and street sweeping within San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary.

Additionally, all libraries and book pickup service, city swimming pools, Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District offices, the Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department and the Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

County of San Diego offices will be closed Monday, except for essential services including law enforcement and emergency animal services.

County libraries and animal shelters will be closed.

County parks, trails, campgrounds and day-use parks will be open for regular hours except for the following centers, which will be closed for the day: Fallbrook Community Center, Lakeside Community Center, Lakeside Teen Center/Rec Club, Spring Valley Gym, Spring Valley Community Center, Spring Valley Teen Centers/Rec Club and 4S Ranch Sports Park office.

San Diego County offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday.

