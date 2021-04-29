San Diego County businesses are eligible for property tax relief if their operations suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are only two days left to apply.

The San Diego County Assessor’s Office urged qualified property owners, possessory interest leaseholders and many small business owners that pay Business Personal Property Tax to apply for tax relief by April 30.

Under Proposition 8 from 1978, California will allow tax relief if the market value of property as of Jan. 1, 2021, is lower than the assessed or taxable value as shown on the business’ 2020 tax bill.

The application can be completed online, then mailed to the Assessor’s office. Businesses with multiple parcels can request a PDF application by emailing Jordan.Marks@sdcounty.ca.gov.