Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $3.968, one day after a run of 53 increases in 55 days ended when it was unchanged.

The average price is at its highest amount since Nov. 16, 2019. It is 1.9 cents higher than one week ago, 19.5 cents more than one month ago and 96.1 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen 74.1 cents since the start of the year, including 48.5 cents during the run of 53 increases in 55 days.

–City News Service