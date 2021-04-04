A car is fueled at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $3.965, its highest amount since Nov. 17, 2019.

The average price has risen 53 of the past 55 days, increasing 48.5 cents, including four-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 1.9 cents higher than one week ago, 21.4 cents more than one month ago and 94.6 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 73.8 cents since the start of the year.

The only two days since Feb. 9 the average price has not increased were March 21, when it dropped one-tenth of a cent, and Monday, when it was unchanged.