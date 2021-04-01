Nomad Donuts in North Park. Photo credit: Courtesy

Locally-owned Nomad Donuts in North Park has expanded its menu to include sandwiches and a breakfast menu, along with collaborations with other small businesses.

Among the new features are eggs benedict and scrambles, in addition to the traditional donut and bagel lineup.

Menu highlights include:

The Montreal Smoked Brisket, now a menu mainstay. It stemmed from a limited-time collaboration with black-owned Coop’s West Texas BBQ in Lemon Grove following last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

The Southwest Bacon Egg & Cheese with chipotle mayo and Pepper Jack and Croque Madame, created by chef Cole Pitchford, an alum of Herb & Wood and the shuttered Urban Solace.

More breakfast dishes – from house-cured salmon and bagel French toast to scrambles with brisket machaca and poutine with brined fries.

“I would lose my Canadian status if we didn’t do a great poutine,” said Brad Keiller, Nomad’s founder.

Keiller, who holds triple citizenship between Canada, South Africa and the U.S., said his travels and favorites inform his menu choices. Montreal for instance, is his city of choice in North America, while the Croque Madame is his shoutout to North Park’s Urban Solace, which closed two years ago.

“We’re making food inspired by my years of eating across the world, and each dish has meaning,” he said.

Nomad rotates its unique donut flavors, including vegan options, from Thai Tea & Peanut Butter to the Ube Taro Coconut. It’s working for Keiller – his creations aren’t just known locally. They have been featured on the Cooking Channel and in Lonely Planet and the New York Post.