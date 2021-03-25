Christian Hulburt

After 20 years as one of San Diego’s most successful trial lawyers and mediators at his own office, attorney Christian Hulburt has returned to the firm where he began his legal career, Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire.

Hulburt, a two-time outstanding trial lawyer award winner and San Diego Magazine Top Lawyer since 2013, will specialize in serious and catastrophic injury cases including medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability issues.

Recognizing many cases can be resolved without going to trial, Hulburt is a certified mediator who completed training through the National Conflict Resolution Center, where he has served as its director of development. Hulburt will continue his service as an NCRC board member.

“I could not imagine a better time for a homecoming to the place where I began my career,” said Hulburt. “With everything we all have experienced over the past year, and the abuses and conflicts people are facing, many people truly need our help in seeking

justice.”

Founded in 1978, Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire has earned over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements for its clients.

“Chris embodies the absolute core values of our law firm”, said Managing Partner Vincent J. Bartolotta Jr. “Chris possesses an authentic sense of integrity, going to work every day with a philosophy and mission of making lives better, with his unique level of experience.”



Hulburt and his wife live in Pacific Beach. They have four adult children, and five grandchildren.