Episcopal Community Services announced Monday that experienced nonprofit leader Elizabeth Fitzsimons will be its new chief executive officer.

“I am honored to join in this important work in partnership with ECS’s stellar team, board of directors, and community of supporters,” said Fitzsimons. “We have the opportunity to tap into the Episcopal Church’s leadership on social justice, and partner with fellow community organizations and our elected leaders to make an even deeper, broader impact across our region for generations of San Diegans.”

Fitzsimons, who was previously vice president of leadership and engagement at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, succeeds Lesslie Keller.

“This is a significant moment in the history of ECS. I’m deeply grateful to Lesslie Keller for her vision, dedication, and passion which led to the creation of one of the most impactful nonprofits in San Diego,” said Roseann Meyers, ECS board president. “Equally, I am excited for what the future holds under Elizabeth’s leadership.

ECS provides high-quality social services that focus on early childhood education and development, homelessness, mental health, and substance use disorder treatment.

“The pandemic has highlighted the inequities many of our neighbors face — access to education, childcare, healthcare, and stable employment,” Fitzsimons said. “ECS is at the forefront of addressing those inequities with programs that help break oppressive cycles and systems. “

At the chamber, Fitzsimons directed the influential LEAD San Diego program of community engagement. Previously, se was senior director of marketing and communications at Rady Children’s Hospital. She started her career in San Diego as a journalist at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Fitzsimons lives in Del Cerro with her husband, daughter, and twin sons.