Crash Cuts Power to 439 SDG&E Customers in North Coastal Area

More than 400 customers in several North County coastal communities were without power for about 2 1/2 hours Monday after a vehicle hit a utility pole.

The power outage was reported shortly before noon, affecting 439 customers in Cardiff-By-The-Sea, The Bridges Club, Encinitas, Olivenhain and North Rancho Santa Fe, according to Denise Menard of San Diego Gas & Electric.

SDG&E was able to restore power at 2:30 p.m. for all but five customers in Cardiff-By-The-Sea, Encinitas and Olivenhain, Menard said. According to the utility’s website, electricity for those customers should be restored by 4:30 p.m.

— City News Service

