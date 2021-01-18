Crash Cuts Power to 439 SDG&E Customers in North Coastal Area

SDG&E crew working on a power pole
An SDG&E crew works on a power pole. Photo courtesy of the company

More than 400 customers in several North County coastal communities were without power for about 2 1/2 hours Monday after a vehicle hit a utility pole.

The power outage was reported shortly before noon, affecting 439 customers in Cardiff-By-The-Sea, The Bridges Club, Encinitas, Olivenhain and North Rancho Santa Fe, according to Denise Menard of San Diego Gas & Electric.

SDG&E was able to restore power at 2:30 p.m. for all but five customers in Cardiff-By-The-Sea, Encinitas and Olivenhain, Menard said. According to the utility’s website, electricity for those customers should be restored by 4:30 p.m.

— City News Service

