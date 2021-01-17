San Diego County Gas Prices at Highest Amount Since March 18

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the sixth consecutive day and 12th time in 13 days, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.334, its highest amount since March 18.

The average price has risen by 10.1 cents over the past 13 days, including 1 cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.7 cents more than one week ago and 17.3 cents higher than one month ago but 24.7 cents less than one year ago.

Pump prices are rising at their highest rate since June because crude oil is at its highest price in nearly a year in large part because of Saudi Arabia’s announcement it would cut production in response to lower expected demand in 2021, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

Pump prices are rising despite continued low demand and stay-at-home orders in many parts of the state, Spring said.

— City News Service

