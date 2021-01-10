Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1 cent Sunday to $3.277, its highest amount since March 20.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The average price has risen 18 times in 20 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 4.4 cents more than one week ago and 12.2 cents higher than one month ago but 32 cents less than one year ago.

The rising prices are being caused by futures trading on California gasoline as well as increasing oil prices that have caused pump prices to rise across the nation, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

— City News Service

San Diego County Gas Prices at Highest Amount Since March 20 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: