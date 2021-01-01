Share This Article:

The minimum wage in the City of San Diego increased from $13 to $14 per hour effective Jan. 1 in compliance with a city ordinance approved in 2016.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In most parts of California, the minimum wage also rose to $14, but for businesses with 25 or fewer employees, it will be only $13.

San Diego’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance ordinance applies to all industries and businesses and there are no exceptions. Tips and gratuities do not count toward payment of minimum wage.

Updated notices for posting at a workplace are available on the city’s Minimum Wage Program webpage. Every employer must post these notices in a conspicuous place at any workplace or job site.

Anyone who believes a local employer is violating the ordinance is encouraged to file a complaint, in writing, with the city.

The statewide minimum is set to rise to $15 per hour in 2023 for all businesses, making California the first state to reach this level.

Minimum Wage in San Diego Rises to $14 Per Hour with the New Year was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: