San Diego New, Used Car Buyers Favored This Popular Sedan in 2020

The final numbers are in and whether it’s a new or used car, the most popular choice for San Diego car shoppers in 2020 is …

The Honda Civic.

In fact, perhaps the most practical of vehicles, Hondas and Toyotas, took up seven of the 10 slots among the most popular new and used autos in the metro area this year.

In San Diego, the most popular new cars were:

Honda Civic

Honda CR-V

Honda Accord

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Ford-F-150 …

while the most popular used cars locally were:

Honda Civic

Toyota Camry

Toyota Corolla

Toyota RAV4

Volkswagen Jetta

How does that compare nationally? For new cars, the most popular were:

Ford F-150

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Toyota RAV-4

Honda CR-V

Ram Pickup 1500 …

while among used cars nationally the most popular were:

Ford F-150

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Ram Pickup 1500

Ford Escape

Nissan Rogue

A study by iSeeCars examined 12.9 million vehicle sales for 2020 to determine the top sellers.

The pandemic-driven recession temporarily crippled auto sales, researchers said, yet financing deals on new cars and a heightened demand for affordable used cars led to an increasing number of car purchases.

“Used pickup truck sales remained strong and even grew in sales during the pandemic, while all other segments declined, as consumers needed them for work,” said Karl Brauer, an executive analyst for the website.

Tastes varied among new car buyers in large California markets. Los Angeles shoppers, like San Diegans, preferred Civics. Fresno favored the Camry, Sacramento the Ford F-150 and San Francisco the RAV4.

Like San Diego, most urban used car buyers in California embraced the Civic, including those in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento.

iSeeCars.com offers tools to help shoppers search for car deals, including insights and resources, such as VIN check reports.

– Staff reports

