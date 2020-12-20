Average San Diego County Gas Price Records Largest Increase Since August

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Aug. 18 Sunday, rising nine-tenths of a cent to $3.178.

The average price is 1.8 cents more than one week ago and 3 cents higher than one month ago, but 46.6 cents less than a year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 42.4 cents since the start of the year.

The average price has increased four consecutive days, rising 2.2 cents, including four-tenths of a cent both Friday and Saturday.

— City News Service

